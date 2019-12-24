No-Confidence Motion Against Srinagar Mayor Day After His Deputy Removed

The BJP has supported the no-confidence motion against Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu.

The crisis in the Srinagar Municipal Corporation deepened on Tuesday as 40 corporators moved a no-confidence motion against its Mayor Junaid Mattu, a day after a similar motion was submitted against his deputy.

The fresh no-confidence motion moved by independent corporators was supported by the BJP.

The deputy mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation Sheikh Imran was removed from his post on Monday after a majority of corporators passed a no-confidence motion against him.

"The BJP has supported the no-confidence motion against the SMC Mayor moved by independent corporators," Kashmir BJP media incharge Manzoor Bhat told reporters in Srinagar.

Mr Bhat said the mayor and his deputy had "failed" to carry out developmental work in the city and had lost the confidence of the corporators.

"About 29 independent corporators approached us and as a party which has promised grassroots development to the people, we were compelled to support the motion against the mayor. There has been no developmental work in the last one year. Our party has 11 corporators and in total we are 40 now. We need only 36 corporators (to move the motion)," he said.

The BJP leader said the corporators submitted the motion to the SMC commissioner and a floor test would be conducted in a few days.

He said the motion in support of the mayor by some councillors on Monday was "fake" and appealed the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir to order an inquiry into it.

SMC Commissioner Khurshid Sanai confirmed that the no-confidence motion against the mayor has been accepted.

"We have received the motion signed by 40 members against the mayor. The scrutiny has been done and all the signatures have been found valid," Mr Sanai told PTI.

He said a floor test has to be held anytime after 48 hours of receiving the motion. "That floor test will determine the fate of the Mayor. It will be held and the process for that is on," he said.