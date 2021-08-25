No Coercive Action Against Narayan Rane For Now: Maharashtra Government To Court

Narayan Rane was arrested on Tuesday in Maharashtra and later got bail. (File)

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court today that it would not take any coercive action against Union minister Narayan Rane in an FIR registered in Nashik over his controversial remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

A division bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar was hearing a petition filed by Mr Rane, seeking to quash the first information report filed in Nashik and all other cases that might be filed in future.

Mr Rane in his plea, submitted before the high court on Tuesday, also sought interim protection from arrest.

Senior counsel Amit Desai, appearing for the state government, said no coercive action will be taken against Mr Rane in the first information report registered in Nashik till September 17, when the plea would be heard.

Mr Rane's advocate Satish Maneshinde sought protection in all cases that may arise out of the alleged statement.

Mr Desai, however, said a blanket statement of protection cannot be made as the petition only mentions the Nashik case.

The court agreed and posted the matter for further hearing on September 17.

Mr Rane was arrested on Tuesday afternoon from Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra following his remarks that he would have "slapped" Chief Minister Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence.

He was later granted bail by a court at Mahad in Raigad district.

