'No Chance To Reply': Trinamool Protests Timing Of Email To Abhishek Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress has questioend the timing of the Lok Sabha Secretariat e-mail to Abhishek Banerjee, arguing it was delivered as he was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate in the 'signature scam' and gave him no time to respond.

The party said the e-mail landed in his inbox Monday morning. It gave him till 4 pm to reply to a petition by at least 19 rebel leaders trying to force a split after losing the April-May election. However, as the Trinamool's Kirti Azad said in his letter to Speaker Om Birla's office, Banerjee was in the agency's Kolkata office till 11pm Monday. "…he has no access to his e-mail."

"When the interrogation concludes, we will inform him of the e-mail he received…"

Sources told NDTV the e-mail followed the Secretariat taking up the rebel MPs' petition to merge with the formerly obscure Bengal-based Nationalist Citizens Party of India, or NCPI. The merger, sources said, should be completed within a week.

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool - thumped by the BJP - has been battling factionalism and discord since that defeat.

Last week 19 of the party's 28 Lok Sabha MPs, including senior figures like Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Satabdi Roy, and Saayoni Ghosh, wrote to Birla seeking to distance themselves from the Trinamool and align with the BJP-led coalition.

RECAP | List Of 19 Rebels With NDTV, A 'Big Name' May Be Added To It Soon

That number is critical since it edges past the 2/3rd threshold needed to skirt the anti-defection law, meaning that if the rebel MPs do break away, they can retain their seats in the House.

The rebel leaders have also demanded alternate seating arrangements in the House before the next session; the Monsoon Session is scheduled to take place from July 21 to August 21.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee - party boss Mamata Banerjee's nephew and her No 2 - was defiant after being interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate. Late Monday night, he said: "I will come again if they summon me, but we will not surrender even if they slit our throats."

Banerjee has also come under fire from within for leadership that many claim cost the Trinamool a fourth consecutive term in power. Apart from anger in the Lok Sabha, that resentment has also played out among the party's state lawmakers; over 60 of its 80 MLAs have come together under Ritabrata Banerjee to declare themselves 'real' Trinamool Congress.

RECAP | "Miss You, Didi": Trinamool Rebel's Message For Mamata Banerjee

Among the rebels' major complaint are allegations Mamata Banerjee has lost touch with ground realities, in the state and in the party, and allowed corruption to take root in both. Roy, a four-time MP who has been with Mamata Banerjee since 2009, echoed that sentiment when told NDTV the former chief minister had changed, forcing her to support the BJP.

The extent of discord within the Trinamool was underlined Thursday after veteran leader Kalyan Banerjee lashed out at Abhishek Banerjee. "His arrogant attitude has destroyed the party..." Banerjee - one of didi's strongest supporters - fumed.

RECAP | "It's Either Abhishek Or Me': Key Aide's Ultimatum For Mamata Banerjee

"He thinks he is the 'king'... Even in the bad days. When I am standing for the party, standing behind Mamata Banerjee, it is impossible for me to work. It is impossible because of this attitude of Abhishek Banerjee," he raged.

"Mamata di has to decide first," Banerjee declared, delivering a 'him or me' ultimatum, "She has to decide... if she cannot move the party (forward) without Abhishek, then I will not be there."