Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled, PM Says Students' Safety Most Important

Class 12 board exam: The PMO said the "health and safety of our students is of utmost importance."

There will be no exams this year for CBSE Class 12 students due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today. The decision, he said, was taken in the interest of students.

"Health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. "Anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end...Students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation. All stakeholders need to show sensitivity for students," it said.

Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth. https://t.co/vzl6ahY1O2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2021

Within minutes of the decision on CBSE, it was informed that the Council for Indian School Certificate, too, had called off its Class 12 Board Exams for this year.

The Prime Minister's decision came at the end of a key meeting held today on the matter. The meeting was attended by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Chairman Manoj Ahuja, besides other officials.

CBSE will now take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students according to per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner, the PMO release said. Like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them as and when the situation becomes conducive.

Congratulations, students of class 12 for making your voices heard. After all the uncertainty and stress, you deserve to relax and celebrate today!

All the best for a happy, healthy and bright future ahead.#cbseboardexams — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 1, 2021

The decision to do away with the exam this year comes two days ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on the matter, during which the Centre is expected to file its reply on a plea seeking exactly this. The court had, on May 31, adjourned the hearing to June 3 after the Centre sought time to take a decision.

Earlier, during a May 23 meeting, CBSE had proposed holding the exam between July 15 and August 26. It also put forth two options: regular exams in 19 major subjects at notified centres and shorter-duration exams at schools where the students are enrolled.

A majority of the states expressed their opinion in favour of holding the exam, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had said following that meeting.