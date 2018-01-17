No Case Against Hafiz Saeed 'Sahib', Says Pak PM Shahid Abbasi

Explaining the decision against detaining him further, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, in an interview to Geo TV, said, "There is no case against Hafiz Saeed sahib in Pakistan".
Hafiz Saeed was put under house arrest on January 31. The step was seen to have been largely under US pressure. But in November, days after the US Congress approved a bill to delink military aid to Pakistan and Islamabad's crackdown on the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hafiz Saeed was released.
Pakistan said under their laws, the government can detain a person for up to three months under different charges but to extend it, approval is needed from a judicial review board. The review board had refused to give further extension to Hafiz Saeed and his aides.
"For too long Pakistan has provided safe haven to the Taliban and many terrorist organisations, but those days are over," US Vice President Mike Pence had told American troops just before Christmas.