No Camera, Only Keypads: Rajasthan Villages Restrict Women's Phone Use

While the rest of the world races toward 6G, women in 15 villages of Rajasthan's Jalore district are being asked to go back to the era of keypad phones. The Sundhamaata Patti Panchayat of the Chaudhari community has announced a ban on smartphones for women and girls, citing concerns over 'mobile addiction' and the impact of screens on children's eyesight.

The rule is set to come into effect from January 26. Under the decision, women will be allowed to use only keypad phones and will no longer be permitted to carry mobile phones to weddings, social gatherings, or even when visiting neighbours.

Video Shows Panchayat Member Explaining The Restriction

A video linked to the decision has been circulating online. In the clip, a man is heard explaining the reasoning behind the ban.

"Women should not have a mobile phone with a camera. They can keep a phone without a camera for calling purposes. Female students who use phones for studying can't bring their devices outside their homes."

The man in the video explained that school-going girls may use mobile phones inside their homes if needed, but will not be allowed to carry them outside or to social events.

He also explained why the Panchayat felt the rule was necessary. According to him, when women have mobile phones, children tend to use them more frequently, which could affect their eyesight. He said regulating mobile phone use was therefore considered important.

The resolution was passed during a Panchayat meeting held on Sunday in Ghazipur village. The meeting was chaired by Sujanaram Chaudhary, president of the 14 Patti community.

According to the community leadership, Panch Himmataram read out the proposal, which was put forward by the Devaram Karnol side. After discussions, all Panch members present agreed to implement the rule.

The decision will be enforced in multiple villages across the Bhinmal area. These include Ghazipur, Pawali, Kalda, Manojiyawas, Rajikawas, Datlawas, Rajpura, Kodi, Sidrodi, Aldi, Ropsi, Khanadewal, Savidhar, Hathmi Ki Dhani, and Khanpur.

The Panchayat's move has drawn sharp criticism from social activists and women's rights organisations. Several groups have described the order as anti-women and authoritarian.

(With inputs from Bharat Rajpurohit)