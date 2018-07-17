No Bridge, Jammu And Kashmir Students Use Rope To Cross River Tawi

Residents help students cross the river by tying a rope from one corner to another.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, students put their lives in danger to cross Tawi River and reach their schools.

In the video students can be seen walking in knee-deep water, risking their lives, to reach their schools in another village.

Local residents help these students cross the river by tying a rope from one corner to another in order to give them a support while crossing it.

Village residents also cross the river in the same way to meet their needs. The villagers, in order to conduct their daily business, have no other way but to cross the river.

"We face lot of problems. At times we are unable to reach school on time and our studies suffer. We request the government to build a bridge. Police deployed here helps us cross the river," one of the students told news agency ANI.



Jammu & Kashmir: Students of a village in Udhampur cross Tawi river daily to reach their school after the foot bridge at Kugaini near Jakhed, Dudu washed away a month back. pic.twitter.com/I6F6W2zybY - ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2018

The students have appealed the Jammu and Kashmir government to build the bridge so that it can be a help for the villagers and the students.

The former sarpanch of one of the villages Ishwar Dass said that the bridge which was swept by the increase in water level was built by the villagers and not the state government. The villagers contributed money to make the bridge, he said.

Mr Dass said, "The bridge which was swept away due to high water level was temporarily built from the contribution by the villagers. We are seeking help from the government to build the bridge."