"No BJP Factor": Shashi Tharoor To NDTV As Kerala Goes To Polls

Displaying a thumbs-up and flashing his inked finger after casting his vote, senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor struck a confident note about the prospects of the United Democratic Front or UDF in the Kerala Assembly elections.

"There's my finger and there's my thumbs up because we're going to win," Tharoor said, in an exclusive conversation with NDTV shortly after voting.

Having travelled extensively during the campaign, Tharoor said the momentum on the ground points clearly towards a change in government.

"Frankly, I've travelled through 59 constituencies in 12 districts over the last 18 days. What I've seen of people's enthusiasm has convinced me that victory is coming. I will say absolutely clearly to you that I'm expecting a UDF win," he asserted.

While declining to predict the exact numbers, Tharoor said he hoped for a "comfortable enough majority" that would allow a UDF government to fulfil its commitments without being constrained by arithmetic in the 140-member Assembly.

'High Turnout Signals Desire for Change'

The Congress leader pointed to early and high voter turnout as an important indicator.

"If this trend continues and we see a good turnout, it will mean that people are signalling they want to take their destiny into their own hands," he said.

According to Tharoor, low turnout typically means it's usually organised political cadres, whereas high participation reflects ordinary citizens asserting themselves.

"When it's a high turnout, ordinary people are saying this is our election to determine, and that means they are voting for change," he remarked.

'There Is Anti-Incumbency'

Responding to claims by the ruling Left Democratic Front or LDF that there is no anti-incumbency, Tharoor was unequivocal.

"They are bound to say that. But talk to anybody in the streets of Kerala and you will see there is a great deal of reason to be unhappy," he said.

He acknowledged the LDF's argument that individual MLAs may not be unpopular, but dismissed it as irrelevant. "If individual MLAs are enabling a government that is practising bad governance, however personally nice or popular they may be, however many weddings and festivals they attend, they are still propping up misrule. You need to vote against that," he said.

As Keralam goes to polls today, NDTV's @radhika1705 speaks exclusively to Congress' Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) on BJP factor in Keralam, anti-incumbency, and more#NDTVExclusive pic.twitter.com/zAlHHzmYY2 — NDTV (@ndtv) April 9, 2026

'No BJP Factor'

On the role of the BJP, Tharoor downplayed its influence in the state.

"There is no BJP factor. It is a zero-seat party in the Assembly," he said.

He acknowledged that in a couple of constituencies the BJP may be "in play" in three-cornered contests, but insisted there was no wave in its favour. "There is no constituency where everyone says a BJP win is coming. Even if there is one or two seats - am not saying it will happen - how will it make any difference in an Assembly of 140?" he asked.

'Failures, Scandals and Lack of Vision'

Tharoor described the "unpopularity of the last 10 years of rule" as the main deciding factor in the election. He cited "acts of commission and omission," allegations of corruption, and specifically referred to the Sabarimala gold controversy as emblematic of governance failures.

He also criticised what he termed the government's lack of forward-looking vision. "All they are talking about is old-fashioned stuff. In many cases, they are projecting as development achievements things done mainly with central government funds," he said.

In contrast, Tharoor said the UDF was focused on "concrete visions, new ideas and new subjects of educational reform," along with business development and investment. "We are the one front talking about the future, about the young people who are leaving Kerala in large numbers to go to other states and other countries. We are fighting for them," he said, adding that this concern for the state's youth would prove decisive.

Message to Voters

"Do your duty and come out and vote. And if you want to see a change in the state, a change for the better, vote for UDF," Tharoor appealed to voters.