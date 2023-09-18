No Bail To Dawood Ibrahim's Gang Member In Terror Case

The court denied bail to Dawood Ibrahim's gang member (Representational)

A special court in Mumbai denied bail to Salim Qureshi, a member of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's gang, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly aiding the gang's terrorist activities.

Special NIA judge BD Shelke rejected the bail application of Salim Qureshi alias Salim 'Fruit', a close aide of fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel, who was a key member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang.

Qureshi was arrested by the NIA in August last year for allegedly aiding the underworld don's terrorist activities.

The federal probe agency has alleged that Qureshi played an active role in extorting huge amounts of money in Chhota Shakeel's name from property dealings and dispute settlements for raising "terror funds in furtherance of terrorist activities of D-company".

The agency, on February 3, 2022, registered a case related to the "terrorist and criminal activities" such as smuggling, narco-terrorism, money laundering, circulation of fake currency, raising terror funds, and working in active collaboration with international terrorist organisations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Al Qaeda, carried out by Dawood Ibrahim and his associates.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)