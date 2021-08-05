No Anticipatory Bail For Deepika Padukone's Manager In Drug Case

The court rejected anticipatory bail after extensive submissions by both sides (Representational)

A special court in Mumbai today rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash in a drug case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Fearing arrest in a drug-related probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Karishma Prakash had filed an anticipatory bail application before the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court in October last year.

After hearing extensive submissions made by both defence and prosecution, Special Judge VV Widwans rejected her plea for anticipatory bail.

The court, however, stayed the order till August 25 to allow Karishma Prakash to approach the Bombay High Court.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been probing an alleged nexus between drug peddlers and Bollywood celebrities that came to light after Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June last year. The CBI is separately probing the death case.

Karishma Prakash's name came up when one of the arrested drug peddlers was interrogated.

The central probe agency has so far arrested over 20 people as part of its investigation into the drug case. Most of them, including the Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Rhea Chakraborty, are currently out on bail.