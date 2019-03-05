No Alliance With AAP, Says Congress After Rahul Gandhi Meets Leaders

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi held a two-hour meet with the Congress's Delhi leaders.

The united opposition's hopes of forging an alliance between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party fell flat today as Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit announced that there would be none. The announcement came after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi held a two-hour meet with the party's state leaders at his home at noon. Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, which declared candidates for six of Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats earlier this month, were ready to negotiate and had several seat share formulas ready.



During backchannel talks, AAP had offered two seats to the Congress in Delhi and said it was open for an alliance in Punjab as well. The Congress, however, was holding out for three seats, sources said.

In the 2014 national elections, the BJP won all seven seats of Delhi, but AAP has found tremendous support in Delhi. In the 2015 assembly elections, AAP won 67 of Delhi's 70 seats, the Congress drew a blank.

The Congress move comes after a nudge from senior opposition leaders including Mamata Banerjee, who are trying to plug the holes in the united front against the BJP in the coming national elections.

The need for a rethink was felt after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama and the subsequent air strikes at Pakistan's Balakot which has led to a huge nationalistic fervour. The BJP is reworking its strategy too, building a fresh campaign around nationalism and national security.