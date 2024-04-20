Nitish Kumar's 'Too Many Children' Swipe At Ex Ally Lalu Yadav

Nitish Kumar addressing a poll rally in Bihar

Nitish Kumar teed up a new controversy on Sunday when he took a swipe at his former ally Lalu Yadav and his "many children". The family however chose to respond with love.

"Some people claim everything these days. They appointed their wives when they were removed. Now, it is their children these days. Ab paida to bahut kar diya. Itna zyaada paida karna chahiye kisi ko, baal baccha? (Does anybody beget so many children?" asked Nitish Kumar, who was addressing an election rally in Katihar in favour of NDA's Lok Sabha nominee Dulal Chandra Goswami.

While the Chief Minister did not mention anyone by name, his remarks appear to target Lalu Prasad's family, which includes his wife Rabri Devi, who became the chief minister of Bihar when Prasad had to step down due to his conviction in the fodder scam.

"Now they have involved their sons, daughters, and everyone. They keep saying something or other everywhere. They forget the old things, hence, I want to tell everyone that no work used to get done. People could not get out, there were no roads or education," Mr Kumar added further.

#WATCH | Katihar: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, "Some people claim everything these days. They appointed their wives when they were removed. Now, it is their children these days. 'Ab paida to bahut kar diya. Itna zyaada paida karna chahiye kisi ko, baal baccha?'... Now they have… pic.twitter.com/x8Q8GdKz0W — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2024

Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Yadav's son, asked if such personal remarks will benefit the people of Bihar.

"He can say anything to us. Whatever he says is like a blessing for me... But the thing is, will such personal remarks benefit the people of Bihar... In elections, issues should be discussed... Who is writing such speeches for him? He should speak on education, employment and stopping migration," said Tejashwi Yadav, who was Nitish Kumar's No 2 in the government before Mr Kumar switched sides again - this time back to BJP.

#WATCH | Patna: On Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's remarks, Former Deputy CM of Bihar RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "He can say anything to us. Whatever he says is like a blessing for me... But the thing is, will such personal remarks benefit the people of Bihar... In elections, issues… pic.twitter.com/i4RYvYlLjk — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2024

"Now what should I say for uncle (Nitish Kumar). The people of Bihar will see what the Chief Minister of the state is trying to say. What should we say about him. When PM Modi stopped speaking on dynastic politics, uncle started speaking," said Misa Bharti, Lalu Yadav's eldest daughter who will contest from the Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency.

RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said "Nitish Kumar is sure of his defeat, so he is making personal comments against Lalu Prasad Yadav out of nervousness", adding that the Chief Minister has "no political ground left".

The BJP will contest 17 of the state's 40 seats, while the Nitish Kumar's JDU will fight on 16 setas. Chirag Paswan's LJP will fight on five seats.