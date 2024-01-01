Nitish Kumar's Asset Jump, Tej Pratap Buys Car: Bihar's Annual Declaration

Nitish Kumar owns a flat in Delhi's Dwarka, his only immovable property

Thirteen cows and 10 calves worth Rs 13.78 lakh, a flat in Delhi and a treadmill are part of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Rs 1.64 crore assets. His Deputy and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has about Rs 54 lakh in bank accounts and agricultural land plots.

The details are part of the annual declaration of assets by Bihar's cabinet ministers. Declaration of assets by ministers is an annual practice in Bihar since 2011.

The Chief Minister's declaration showed that his total assets had jumped from Rs 75 lakh last year to Rs 1.64 crore. A comparison showed this spike was primarily due to the rise in the value of his Delhi residence.

Mr Kumar has Rs 22,552 in cash, and deposits of Rs 49,202 in bank accounts. He owns a Ford Ecosport car worth Rs 11.32 lakh, two gold rings and a silver ring worth Rs 1.28 lakh. His other movable assets include cattle, a treadmill, an exercise cycle and a microwave oven.

The flat in Delhi's Dwarka is the only immovable property he owns. The declaration of assets showed that only two ministers own lesser assets than the Chief Minister.

The Deputy Chief Minister is better off with assets worth over Rs 6 crore, the declaration shows. The 34-year-old RJD leader has cash worth Rs 50,000, half of what his wife has. He has nearly Rs 53 lakh in his bank accounts and over Rs 39 lakh in accounts he holds jointly with mother and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi and brother and minister Tej Pratap Yadav.

The RJD leader also owns shares worth Rs 5 lakh. The declaration shows he has 200 gm of gold and his wife has 480 gm. The couple's nine-month-old daughter Katyayani owns 200 gm of gold and a kilo of silver.

The Deputy Chief Minister owns four plots of agricultural land worth over Rs 25 lakh. He also owns five other plots of farming land jointly with brother Tej Pratap. Mr Yadav owns two plots of non-agricultural land and space in commercial and residential buildings.

His brother and minister Tej Pratap Yadav owns two cars - a BMW and a new Skoda Slavia -- worth a total of Rs 50 lakh and a Honda CBR 1000RR sports bike worth Rs 15 lakh.