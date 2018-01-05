Nitish Kumar Stops Action Against Men Who Waved Black Flags At Him

Nitish Kumar stopped his speech for a few minutes and advised the policemen, "These boys are barely four or five in number but if you go after them they will become the focus of attention of the media and gain undue publicity." After a while when Nitish Kumar saw the young men stopped waving black flags, he asked them, "What happened? Why have you hidden your black flags? Please carry on." The reason for the protests was not immediately known.
The Chief Minister was addressing people at Sulindabad village in Saharsa, as part of his statewide Vikas Samiksha Yatra. He has been travelling to remote corners of the state to personally oversee developmental steps being taken at the grassroots level.
The Chief Minister spoke about what his government was doing for reaching electricity, sanitation facilities and drinking water to remote corners of Bihar. He also stressed on the measures being taken for women's empowerment including reservation in Panchayats and government jobs. Nitish Kumar said free bicycles and uniforms are being given to encourage little girls to go to school. He stressed that social welfare measures like ban on alcohol and campaigns against dowry and child marriage were aimed at improving the lives of women.
Comments
(With inputs from PTI)