'Nobody Has The Power To Abolish Reservation,' Says Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar also spoke at length about the various schemes undertaken by his government. (File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said "nobody has the power" to abolish reservation for repressed classes and those who make statements to this effect wish to give rise to tensions in society.

Mr Kumar was addressing Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) workers of his party, Janata Dal (United), from the Magadh region at a conclave in Gaya.

"Some people wish to give rise to tensions and differences in the society. Ambedkar's (draft of) Constitution was approved by the Constituent Assembly. The provision for reservation was made to help the marginalised sections join the social mainstream," he said.

"I wish to make it clear that nobody has the power to do away with reservation. People like us are ready to make all sacrifices for this cause. Those who speak of such things have never had any role in bringing in reservations," he said.

Mr Kumar said his party introduced reservation for SCs in village panchayats in 2006 and reserved 50 per cent quota for women.

He also spoke at length about the various schemes undertaken by his government for the welfare of Dalits, minorities and other weaker sections of society.

Mr Kumar urged people to draw inspiration from the life of Mahatma Gandhi and the philosophy of Lord Buddha, who is believed to have attained enlightenment near Gaya.

JD(U) national general secretary and MP RCP Singh, state minister Ramesh Rishidev and MLA Abhay Kushwaha also attended the conclave.