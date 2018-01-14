Nitish Kumar Launches Schemes Worth Over Rs 200 Crore During Bihar Tour Nitish Kumar, who addressed a public meeting after inspecting works being carried out by residents of the Amethi panchayat area in solid waste management and organic farming, reaffirmed his government's commitment to provide every household with toilets and safe drinking water.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Nitish Kumar is touring the state as part of his "Vikas Samiksha Yatra" Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the Rohtas and Bhojpur districts on Saturday as part of his state-wide "Vikas Samiksha Yatra" during which he inaugurated and laid foundation stones of schemes worth over Rs 200 crore.



At a village in the Jagdishpur block of Bhojpur, the chief minister flagged off 257 schemes worth Rs 222 crore, according to an official release.



Addressing a public meeting, Nitish Kumar recalled the valour of Veer Kunwar Singh, the legendary king of Jagdishpur who was in the forefront of the Revolt of 1857, and said "his historical contribution has not been adequately recognised".



"Our government has, therefore, decided to hold a three-day function from April 21 to 23 to commemorate Kunwar Singh's victory against the British forces. Sadly, he did not live long enough after the feat and succumbed to injuries a few days later", the Bihar chief minister said.



Earlier, the chief minister toured a village under the Amethi panchayat of the Sanjhauli block of Rohtas where he proudly observed that the panchayat was the first one in the district to have been declared ODF (open defecation free).



Nitish Kumar, who addressed a public meeting after inspecting works being carried out by residents of the panchayat area in solid waste management and organic farming, reaffirmed his government's commitment to provide every household with toilets and safe drinking water.



Highlighting social reform measures of his government like the ban on sale and consumption of alcohol and campaigns against dowry and child marriage, Mr Kumar, at both public meetings, exhorted the people to demonstrate their commitment to eradication of social evils by coming out in large numbers to take part in a human chain which will be formed across the state on January 21.



