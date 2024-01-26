'Nitish Ji Wants To Create History': Lalu Yadav's Party On His Flip-Flops

The RJD has said it is waiting for Nitish Kumar to clarify on his position

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) today asked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to explain his position clearly on whether he will exit the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar.

RJD national vice president Shivanand Tiwari said Nitish Kumar has not replied to their queries. There is speculation Nitish Kumar would re-join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and form government again by ditching the RJD and the Congress.

"Yesterday, we asked for an appointment, but till now Nitish ji has not given us time. We thought Nitish ji won't make such a mistake again. Now what is there to understand and know? Everything is clear. What is visible... How many times will he go (to the NDA)? He wants to create history?" Shivanand Tiwari said.

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha told reporters he expected Nitish Kumar, who heads the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U), to put speculation to rest whether he is returning to the NDA.

"We formed government together for the welfare of the people and to defeat the BJP. The prevailing confusion is affecting public life in Bihar. Only the Chief Minister can dispel the confusion. We hope he will do so by this evening," Manoj Kumar Jha said.

Many leaders were seen coming to and going from Patna's 10, Circular Road, the bungalow allotted to RJD chief Lalu Yadav's wife Rabri Devi, who shares the house with her husband and younger son Tejashwi Yadav, the Deputy Chief Minister.

"We have plans in place to prevent Nitish Kumar from doing to us again what he did many years ago. Our party heads the Mahagathbandhan, which is less than 20 seats short of the majority mark in the 243-strong assembly. With the Speaker belonging to our party, we will cobble up the numbers," an RJD leader told news agency PTI.

Nitish Kumar had left the RJD-Congress combine in 2017 and formed government with the BJP, which he had fought against in the assembly election two years ago.

He returned to the anti-BJP front in August 2022, accusing the BJP of trying to engineer a split in the JD(U).