Nitish Kumar Is Finished, Says Lalu Yadav After Bihar Violence: 10 Facts

Lalu Yadav made the statement against Nitish Kumar when he was in Delhi for treatment.

Patna: Nitish Kumar, the Bihar Chief Minister who has been fending off the opposition charge that his government had gone soft on miscreants behind communal violence in the state, came under a fresh round of attacks. This one was led by the jailed Rashtriya Janata Party chief Lalu Yadav who reached Delhi for treatment on Thursday. "Nitish Kumar is now finished," Lalu Yadav declared, blaming Mr Kumar for giving leaders of his new partner, the BJP, a free hand. Communal tension that started from Bhagalpur on March 17 had spread to nine more districts in 11 days.