Nitish Kumar Directs District Officials In Bihar To Prepare For Heat Wave

Nitish Kumar has directed district officials to prepare for the heat wave in Bihar. (File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said the district administrations have been directed to make elaborate arrangements amid the forecast of heat wave conditions in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Nitish Kumar said that officials have been asked to create awareness among the people about the prevention of heat-related illness.

"Apart from issuing instructions to the district administrations, I have also asked senior officials of the Health Department to ensure the best possible treatment for heatstroke patients at the government hospitals," he said.

The temperature will further rise in the coming days and the administration is prepared to deal with the heatwave conditions, the Chief Minister said.

Around 150 people died due to severe heatwave conditions in 2019, officials said.

Patna recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, they said.

The maximum temperature is likely to go up to 41 degrees Celsius on Friday, they added.

Bihar's Buxar district recorded the highest temperature of the season in the state at 44.7 degrees Celsius on April 10, officials said.

