Nitish Kumar Blames "Ruler And Agent" For Bihar Clashes

Nitish Kumar said the police were probing the clashes.

As Bihar recovers from a spate of communal violence that erupted during the Ram Navami festival last week, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday appeared to blame the BJP, his former ally and the ruling party at the national level, for fomenting the clashes.

Mr Kumar, who leads the Janata Dal (United) party and heads a coalition government with the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders over the violence, suggesting they were orchestrated to polarise voters ahead of state elections next year.

"There was no administrative laxity. The riots were orchestrated deliberately and those behind the incident will be known soon. Just wait, door-to-door searches are on... it was all done by one who is ruling and their agent," the Chief Minister said.

While "ruler" was seen as a reference to the BJP, the "agent" barb was aimed at Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), a Muslim party that has been expanding its base in Bihar.

The riots broke out in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif, two towns in central Bihar, on March 25, when Hindu groups took out processions to celebrate Ram Navami, a festival that marks the birthday of Lord Ram. The processions turned violent when they passed through Muslim-dominated areas, leading to clashes that left several people injured and shops and vehicles burned.

Mr Kumar said that the riots were "planned thoroughly" and that one of the places, Sasaram, was "chosen" because Mr Shah was scheduled to visit there on Sunday. He also pointed out that Bihar Sharif was his hometown and that the BJP was trying to tarnish his image.

He said that his government had acted swiftly to contain the violence and arrest the culprits, including some BJP workers. He also taunted Mr Shah over his controversial remark at a rally in Nawada district on Sunday, where he said that "rioters will be hung upside down if BJP comes to power in Bihar."

Mr Kumar said that Mr Shah should not forget that when they were allies, his government had to arrest Arijit Shashwat, the son of Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey, for his alleged role in inciting communal riots in Bhagalpur in 2018 during another Ram Navami procession.

He also invoked former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who died in 2018 and was widely respected for his moderate views within the BJP, saying that he was "angry" with Mr Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their handling of the 2002 Gujarat riots.