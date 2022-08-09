'Bihar Can't Run Without Lalu': With A Song, RJD Boss's Daughter Makes 'Kingmaker' Claim

After Nitish Kumar's latest breakup with the BJP, is Lalu Prasad Yadav back in the game in Bihar? His daughter Rohini Acharya made the "kingmaker" claim today as she tweeted a Bhojpuri song: "Lalu Bin Chalu Ee Bihar Na Hoyi (Bihar can't be run without Lalu)."

"Prepare for the coronation, the lantern carriers are coming," Ms Acharya wrote in Hindi, referring to the election symbol, lantern, of Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which is led by his son Tejashwi Yadav. Lalu Yadav, convicted for the fodder scam in multiple cases, is on bail at present.

The song, released before the Bihar Legislative Council elections earlier this year, is by Bhojpuri singer-actor Khesari Lal Yadav. Though made for a specific RJD candidate, it had lines praising the former chief minister and his political heir. "Tejashwi ke bina sudhaar na hoyi (There can be no progress without Tejashwi)," it said. There were also some lines criticising Nitish Kumar.

Rohini Acharya with her mother, former chief minister Rabri Devi. (Photo: Her FB profile)

Before the song, Ms Acharya tweeted that there would be "a miracle" soon, "with blessings of Bhole Baba", and later shared a photo of her father with the words "kingmaker" written in Devanagari script, saying, "His integrity is higher than skies; he is the people's pride."

Another of Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi's daughters, Raj Lakshmi Yadav, shared some photos of her father and wrote that "Bihar wants Tejashwi's government".

शंखनाद!

पहले दी पँख अब देंगे उड़ान।



चाणक्य मतलब बिहार

बिहारी मतलब चाणक्य



फर्ज़ी चाण्क्यगिरी बिहार के बाहर चलाइयेगा।



बोले बिहार- तेजस्वी भवः सरकार????@yadavtejashwipic.twitter.com/Lo2oFsmukg — Raj Lakshmi Yadav راج لکشمی (@Rajlakshmiyadav) August 9, 2022

Tejashwi Yadav, now Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, was deputy chief minister to Nitish Kumar after the 2015 elections, when the JDU, RJD and Congress won together. Lalu Yadav's other son Tej Pratap Yadav was a minister too. But that government fell as Nitish Kumar walked out of the "Grand Alliance" to get back with the BJP in 2017. The JDU and BJP together won the 2020 elections.

This morning, Nitish Kumar told his legislators of the decision to break up with the BJP, after accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party of trying to split the JDU. Tejashwi Yadav met with his MLAs to formally agree to a tie-up with Nitish Kumar for a return to power.