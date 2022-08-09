Bihar Numbers Status As BJP Waits For Nitish Kumar's 'Will He, Won't He'

Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal, at 79, has the most MLAs.

As Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), which appears to be set to split from the ruling coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state, and major opposition parties scramble to discuss the future course of action amid political upheaval, numbers in the state assembly favour Mr Kumar if he does break up with long time ally BJP.

JDU has 45 legislators in the 243-member strong assembly, while the BJP has 77. The majority mark is 122.

The Congress, which has already declared support for the JDU if it walks out of the coalition, has 19 MLAs, and CPIML, which has another 12, has also declared support for Mahagathbandhan 2.0.

Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), which has also offered support, has another four MLAs.

If the RJD, after its big meeting today, supports Nitish Kumar, a new formation with JDU, RJD, Congress, HAM, and CPIML will comfortably cross the majority mark with a total of 159 MLAs.