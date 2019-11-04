'Let Him Complete 25 Years': Top Court Rejects Vikas Yadav's Parole Plea

Vikas Yadav, convicted in the 2002 murder of Nitish Katara, was denied parole today by the Supreme Court, which said, "Let him complete his 25-year sentence."

Vikas Yadav, the son of Uttar Pradesh politician DP Yadav, is serving time for the murder of business executive Nitish Katara over his relationship with his sister Bharti Yadav. His cousin Vishal Yadav was also convicted.

Vikas Yadav's lawyer argued in court that he had been in jail for 17 and a half years and he had a "fundamental right" to be granted parole.

"You have been convicted. Where is the fundamental right," the Supreme Court countered.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.