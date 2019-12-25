30,000 Women Get Uterus Removed To Avoid Wage Loss: Congress Leader

Nitin Raut said women couldn't work during their menstrual cycle and they were not getting paid

Congress leader Nitin Raut, who is chairman of the party's scheduled caste department on Wednesday, wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urging him to take some significant steps to help the women working in the sugarcane fields of the state.

Mr Raut informed Mr Thackeray, that there are around 30,000 poor women who underwent a hysterectomy, a surgery to remove a woman's uterus, as they could not work during their menstrual cycle and were not getting paid.

Maharashtra Minister Nitin Raut: Thousands of women sugarcane labourers from Beed&Osmanabad have undergone uterus removal surgery. It's saddening as they did so to avoid few days' wage loss. I've requested CM to address their grievances. Govt will certainly find solution to it. pic.twitter.com/RQH5BcJYBs — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2019

The Congress leader urged the Maharashtra Chief Minister to take requisite measures so that women do not land in a situation where they put their lives at risk to earn a livelihood.