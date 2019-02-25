'Nationalism BJP's Soul, Nation's Development Is Religion': Nitin Gadkari

He asked the party workers to work towards making the party victorious in general elections.

Nationalism is in the soul of the BJP and development of the nation is the party's religion, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday.

Addressing a meeting of BJP booth-level workers from Kangra Lok Sabha constituency, Mr Gadkari said, "For each BJP worker, unity and integrity of India is the sole objective. It is only due to the commitment of the BJP workers that it has become the largest political organisation of the world."

"Nationalism is in the soul of the BJP and development of the nation is our religion," he added.

The Union Minister of Shipping, Road Transport and Highways also took a dig at opposition parties over dynastic politics.

"BJP is not a party of a mother and a son or of a father and a son. BJP is a democratic party where anyone can occupy the top post as the party belongs to common man," he said.

He said the BJP-led government at the Centre has ensured that India emerges as a world power.

Himachal Pradesh had only 1,706 km national highways before the BJP came to power at the Centre. "Today, the state has over 7,000 km national highways," he said.

He asked the party workers to work towards making the party victorious in the coming parliamentary election.

Earlier in the day, Mr Gadkari laid foundation stones of eight national highway projects in the state, worth Rs 4,459.24 crore. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was also present at the event.

