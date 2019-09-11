"States Will Be Responsible," Says Nitin Gadkari On Diluting Road Fines

"To those states who are refusing to enforce the fines, isn't life more important than money? This was done to save lives," Nitin Gadkari said.

Nitin Gadkari said states will be responsible if they try to dilute traffic violation fines


New Delhi: 

States will be responsible if they try to dilute traffic violation fines, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said today as the ruling BJP was embarrassed by its own government - Gujarat - slashing the fines.

"To those states who are refusing to enforce the fines, isn't life more important than money? This was done to save lives," Mr Gadkari, the Road Transport Minister, told NDTV in an interview.

Yesterday, BJP-ruled Gujarat announced that the fines would be reduced by 90 per cent.



