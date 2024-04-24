Nitin Gadkari Faints During Election Rally At Maharashtra's Yavatmal

Nitin Gadkari is the Union Roadways Minister.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari fainted while speaking at an election rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal on Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader received prompt treatment and was able, after a brief pause, to get back up on stage and continue his speech.

A disturbing video of the incident - which was unfortunately streamed live on X (formerly Twitter) - showed Nitin Gadkari being carried away by those on stage, many of whom rushed to form a shield around the BJP leader to give him, and those treating him, some privacy.

Nitin Gadkari - who fought the first phase of the Lok Sabha election as the candidate from Nagpur, a seat he won in 2014 and 2019 - was campaigning for Rajashree Patil, who is from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction of the Shiv Sena and is the ruling Mahayuti alliance's pick for Yavatmal.

There was speculation about the political future of Mr Gadkari earlier this year, after the BJP delayed naming him as its Nagpur Lok Sabha candidate. That delay even led to a cheeky invitation from former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray; he extended a 'join us' message to Mr Gadkari.

"I had told Gadkari this two days ago, and I am repeating it again. If you are being insulted, leave the BJP and join the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA, which is an alliance of Congress and the formerly undivided Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, led by Mr Thackeray and Sharad Pawar)."

"We will ensure your victory. We will make you a minister when our government comes to power, and it will be a post with powers," Uddhav Thackeray declared.

The BJP, it seems, heard and responded. Days later Mr Gadkari was named in the party's list.

Earlier, Mr Gadkari responded to Mr Thackeray's offer, calling it "immature" and "ridiculous".

Speaking in the same Yavatmal district, he said the BJP had a system of deciding tickets, and that his rival need not worry on his account.

The Mahayuti alliance consists of the BJP, the Shinde-led Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party breakaway unit led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The three are scrambling to conclude a seat-share deal before the deadline for filing nominations for the fifth phase of the election.

There are six seats that have yet to be allotted in the tug-of-war between the BJP and its two state allies. Three of these six are the high-profile Nashik, Thane, and Mumbai South seats. Reports indicate the Sena faction is keen on Nashik and Thane, and is hopeful about Mumbai South.