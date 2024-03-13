After Uddhav Thackeray's 'If Insulted' Call, Nitin Gadkari In BJP's 2nd List

Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Nitin Gadkari (R) (File).

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has been named in the party's second list of candidates for the forthcoming general election. Mr Gadkari, 66, who hails from Maharashtra, will defend the state's Nagpur seat that he has held since the 2014 poll.

That Mr Gadkari - a veteran member of the Narendra Modi government over the past decade, and former President of the Bharatiya Janata Party - had not been named in the party's first list raised eyebrows, particularly since the BJP is swift when it comes to dropping big names to avoid anti-incumbency.

Mr Gadkari's omission from that list - which named 195 candidates - was pounced upon by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who invited the Road Transport and Highways Minister to join the state's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

Speaking at an event in Yavatmal district, Mr Thackeray pointed out that former Congress leader Kripashankar Singh - whom the BJP once accused of corruption - had been named.

"I told Gadkari this two days ago, and am repeating it. If you are being insulted, leave BJP and join MVA (which includes the Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP faction). We will ensure your victory, will make you a minister. And it will be a post with powers," Mr Thackeray said.

In response to speculation over Mr Gadkari's absence from the BJP's first list, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rubbished talk of a rift.

He pointed out the list had been released when the BJP was still in seat-share talks with its Maharashtra allies.

Mr Gadkari himself had responded to Mr Thackeray's offer, calling it "immature" and "ridiculous". Speaking, perhaps not coincidentally, in the same Yavatmal district, he said the BJP had a system of deciding tickets, and that his rival need not worry on his account.

