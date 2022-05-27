Nitin Gadkari Criticised For Not Standing During Tamil Nadu's State Anthem

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is being criticised for not standing for the Tamil Nadu state anthem while virtually participating in a government program in Chennai. Tamil Nadu's IT Minister Mano Thangaraj called Mr Gadkari arrogant and said he had "insulted Tamil people".

Last year, the Tamil Nadu government declared the 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' song as the state anthem and directed that it be sung at all public events in educational institutions and government offices.

Except for the differently-abled, everybody will have to stand when it is played or being sung, the Tamil Nadu government had said.

In a tweet, Mr Thangaraj asked Mr Gadkari to give reasons for his "arrogant and irresponsible act."

The incident occurred during PM Modi's Chennai visit yesterday.

The song, 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu,' is an invocation sung in praise of Mother Tamil. The issue had grabbed headlines last year after IIT-Madras did not sing the song during its convocation. Tamil Nadu's higher education minister had written to the institute's director in this regard.