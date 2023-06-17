'Constitution Like Gita, Bible Or Quran For Us': Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari said the BJP is defined by three main missions.

"The Constitution is like the Bhagavad Gita, Bible, or Quran for 'us,' and if society is to be shaped according to its principles, then every stakeholder should be made happy and content," said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday. The BJP is working in this direction, he said.

The Minister of Road Transport and Highways was addressing a gathering at the ‘BJP Vyapari Samvad Sammelan' in Nagpur.

Mr Gadkari said the BJP is defined by three main missions.

‘Rashtravad' (nationalism) is the soul of the party and it is committed to ‘Rashtra', he said. “BJP wants the country's borders to be safe; BJP wants the country to become economically, educationally and socially strong,” he said.

About the second mission, he said BJP wants the country to progress with good governance and development and become “atmanirbhar” or self-reliant.

Mr Gadkari said the party's third objective is to serve the underprivileged, aggrieved and Dalits who are lacking socially, economically and educationally through “antyodaya”.

Talking about overall development, Mr Gadkari said, “Who are the stakeholders of society? This country does not belong to a single person, a single society or a single community. This country belongs to all. We are the mother of democracy, which stands on the four pillars of the judiciary, executive, legislative and media.” The Constitution has clearly underlined “our” objectives and rights, said the senior BJP leader.

“The Constitution is like the Bhagavad Gita, Bible or Quran for us and if we want to shape our society according to its principles, then every stakeholder should be made happy and content. We are working in various areas to make every stakeholder happy and content,” he added.

