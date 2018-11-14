NITI Aayog Launches 72-Hour Hackathon To Encourage Innovation In Students

The marathon was aimed at encouraging students to observe community problems. (Representational)

On the Children's Day, the NITI Aayog on Wednesday launched a 72-hour 'Tinkering Hackathon' for children to come up with innovative solutions for challenges faced by them in schools, especially on quality of education and safety.

The winners of the hackathon, being held jointly with the Unicef, would be announced on November 20, which is celebrated as the World Children's Day.

During the event, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar also presented the Unicef-Atal Tinkering Labs Young Champions Awards to the winners of the nationwide Atal Tinkering Marathon challenge launched last year on October 2.

The marathon was aimed at encouraging students to observe community problems and develop innovative solutions.

