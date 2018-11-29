Nita Ambani Visits Ambaji Temple To Offer Isha's Wedding Invitation

Nita Ambani was accompanied by her mother-in-law Kokilaben Ambani and mother Purnima Dalal. (File)

A few weeks ahead of Isha Ambani's wedding, mother Nita Ambani visited Ambaji Temple in Gujarat to place daughter wedding invitation before Goddess Amba.

She was accompanied by her mother-in-law Kokilaben Ambani and mother Purnima Dalal.

Isha Ambani and her fiance Anand Piramal, who got engaged in May, will tie the knot in a grand ceremony on December 12.

The royal invites for the king-size celebration are already out. Ambani and Piramal families will host their friends and family in Udaipur, where they are partnering with artisans and craftsmen to integrate local culture and traditions into the festivities.

Earlier, the Ambani family hosted a three-day extravaganza in the picturesque Lake Como in Italy, which was attended by the who's who of Bollywood, among others.

Anand, son of Swati and Ajay Piramal, is the founder of Piramal Realty, a leading real estate firm in India.