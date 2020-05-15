Nirmala Sitharaman's Says Announcing 11 Measures Today: Highlights

Nirmala Sitharaman is sharing details of the economic package announced by PM Modi

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is unveiling the third tranche of Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus which attempts to soften the blow of the coronavirus and the lockdown on the economy. Today's announcements will focus on agriculture and allied activities. She has already unveiled two tranches of measures - Day 1 focused on small businesses and the middle class and Day 2 was for migrants and farmers.

Here are the Highlights of Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements on Day 3:

Today's focus is agriculture and allied activities.

Largest proportion of Indian population dependent on agriculture. The maximum being small and medium farmers.

The Indian farmer has always stood up to the challenges and set a certain global benchmark. We are the largest milk, jute, pulses producer, third-largest cereal producer.

Part of outline, relief for animal husbandry and dairy.

I will announce 11 measures today - eight related to strengthening activities and three will concern governance.

74,300 crore of purchases based on MSP was done during the lockdown. Under PM KISAN yojana, 18,600 crores were transferred to farmers' accounts directly. Fasal Beema Yojana claims worth Rs 6400 crore were also settled. Also, for animal husbandry, 560 lakh litres of milk were procured per day as compared to 360 lakh litres procured usually. This was done by dairy cooperatives.

Nearly 2 crore farmers benefited in the last 2 months.

The eight steps are as follows: