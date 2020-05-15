Nirmala Sitharaman's Says Announcing 11 Measures Today: Highlights

New Delhi:
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is unveiling the third tranche of Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus which attempts to soften the blow of the coronavirus and the lockdown on the economy. Today's announcements will focus on agriculture and allied activities. She has already unveiled two tranches of measures - Day 1 focused on small businesses and the middle class and Day 2 was for migrants and farmers.
Here are the Highlights of Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements on Day 3:
- Today's focus is agriculture and allied activities.
- Largest proportion of Indian population dependent on agriculture. The maximum being small and medium farmers.
- The Indian farmer has always stood up to the challenges and set a certain global benchmark. We are the largest milk, jute, pulses producer, third-largest cereal producer.
- Part of outline, relief for animal husbandry and dairy.
- I will announce 11 measures today - eight related to strengthening activities and three will concern governance.
- 74,300 crore of purchases based on MSP was done during the lockdown. Under PM KISAN yojana, 18,600 crores were transferred to farmers' accounts directly. Fasal Beema Yojana claims worth Rs 6400 crore were also settled. Also, for animal husbandry, 560 lakh litres of milk were procured per day as compared to 360 lakh litres procured usually. This was done by dairy cooperatives.
- Nearly 2 crore farmers benefited in the last 2 months.
- The eight steps are as follows:
- Rs 1 lakh crore fund to be provided for strengthening farmgate infrastructure - cold storage facilities, foodgrain storage centres, etc. This will benefit primary agriculture societies, aggregators, start-ups etc. The agricultural startups will also benefit. This will also help in export. This fund will address this issue. It will be created at the earliest.
- For food enterprises which are micro in size: 10,000 crores scheme to be executed in cluster-based approach. Health and wellness, nutritional, herbal, organic products. 2 lakh Micro Food Enterprise will benefit. Aim at branding marketing of the clusters. This will help in achieving PM's call for "Vocal for Local". This fund will aim at promoting these products globally, with focus on women business owners and workers.
- Pradhan Mantri matsya-sampada yojana - 20,000 crore new fishing vessels can be provided, fishing harbours can be built. Fishermen don't go to sea yea rlong. Boats can be insured. This will result in additional 70 lakh tonnes of fish. Of the 20,000 crore, 9,000 crore will be for the vessels, mandi, harbours and marketing. This will provide employment to 55 lakh people.