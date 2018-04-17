Nirmala Sitharaman, Yogi Adityanath Discuss Bundelkhand Defence Corridor

Ms Sitharaman said that the blueprint of the ambitious project was made in just 20 days and asserted that once it becomes a reality, the entire impoverished Bundelkhand region will see unprecedented economic development and more jobs being created.
This will be the second defence corridor, after Chennai, where defence products will be manufactured, she added.
Ms Sitharaman also said that she will hold stock-taking meetings about the progress in the project every week and even PM Modi was personally supervising the project.
Comments
Union Minister Uma Bharati, who is the Jhansi lawmaker, said that the defence corridor will be a game changer for the Bundelkhand region, while Yogi Adityanath assured all support and cooperation to the Central Government for realizing this project on ground.