Nirmala Sitharaman Meets Chinese Defence Minister In Moscow They are understood to have exchanged views on bilateral issues, particularly on the situation along the nearly 4,000 km-border between the two countries

Share EMAIL PRINT The two leaders are in Moscow to attend the 7th Moscow Conference. New Delhi: Defence Minister



They are understood to have exchanged views on bilateral issues, particularly on the situation along the nearly 4,000 km-border between the two countries, official sources said.



Both Nirmala Sitharaman and Wei are in Moscow to attend the 7th Moscow Conference on International Security.



Nirmala Sitharaman herself tweeted a picture of her meeting with Wei.



There was no official details about the meeting.



Troops of India and China were locked in a



Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday met her Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of an international security conference in Moscow.They are understood to have exchanged views on bilateral issues, particularly on the situation along the nearly 4,000 km-border between the two countries, official sources said.Both Nirmala Sitharaman and Wei are in Moscow to attend the 7th Moscow Conference on International Security.Nirmala Sitharaman herself tweeted a picture of her meeting with Wei. There was no official details about the meeting.Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day standoff in Doklam from June 16 last year after the Indian side stopped building of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. The face-off ended on August 28.