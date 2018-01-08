Nirmala Sitharaman At Indian Naval Base In Goa For Two-Day Event During the two-day event, which began on Monday, she is expected to board several naval ships and witness live naval operations, said an Indian Navy statement.

Nirmala Sitharaman was received by Admiral Sunil Lanba and other senior officials of the Indian Navy. Panaji: Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday arrived at the Indian Naval Base INS Hansa in Goa to participate in the 'Rakshamantri's Day at Sea' programme, an official said.



During the two-day event, which began on Monday, she is expected to board several naval ships and witness live naval operations, said an Indian Navy statement.



Ms Sitharaman will also witness "various naval operations, including practice missile firings, warships submarine and aircraft interaction exercises, flying operations from aircraft carrier and flypast during the two-day sea sortie".



She was received by Admiral Sunil Lanba and other senior officials of the Indian Navy.



