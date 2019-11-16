Navy's MiG Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Goa, Pilots Eject

The plane was on a training mission

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 16, 2019 12:49 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Navy's MiG Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Goa, Pilots Eject

MiG-29K belonged to the Indian Navy


New Delhi: 

A MiG-29K fighter jet belonging to the Indian Navy crashed shortly after it took off from Goa's Dabolim today. The pilots - Captain M Sheokhand and Lieutenant Commander Deepak Yadav - managed to eject safely. According to Commander Vivek Madhwal, a Navy spokesperson, the plane, a trainer version of the fighter, suffered an engine fire.

The Goa airport is used for both civilian and military aircraft..



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

mig 29 fighter jetmig 29 fighter jet crashes

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Ind vs BanAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusBala MovieMarjaavaanAnti Pollution MaskBirsa MundaOdd-Even In Delhi

................................ Advertisement ................................