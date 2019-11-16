Navy's MiG Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Goa, Pilots Eject

MiG-29K belonged to the Indian Navy

A MiG-29K fighter jet belonging to the Indian Navy crashed shortly after it took off from Goa's Dabolim today. The pilots - Captain M Sheokhand and Lieutenant Commander Deepak Yadav - managed to eject safely. According to Commander Vivek Madhwal, a Navy spokesperson, the plane, a trainer version of the fighter, suffered an engine fire.

During a training mission, after take off from INS HANSA at Dabolim a Mig 29k trainer aircraft suffered an engine fire. The pilots Capt M Sheokhand and Lt Cdr Deepak Yadav ejected safely. @SpokespersonMoD — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) November 16, 2019

The Goa airport is used for both civilian and military aircraft..

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.