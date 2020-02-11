Nirbhaya Case: Supreme Court Issues Notices To 4 Death Row Convicts

Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta, Mukesh Singh and Akshay Singh are convicted in the case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response from the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case on the Centre's appeal challenging the Delhi High Court verdict which dismissed its plea against a stay on their execution.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice R Banumathi granted liberty to the authorities to approach the trial court for the issuance of a fresh date for the execution of the convicts.

The bench, also comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna, made it clear that the pendency of the appeal filed by the central and Delhi governments before it would not be an impediment for the trial court in issuing fresh date for execution of the convicts.

Solicitor General Tuhar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Delhi government, said that the execution of these convicts is not for "enjoyment" and the authorities are only executing the mandate of the law.