Nirbhaya Case: Delhi Court Order On Death Warrants Against 4 Convicts Soon

4 men are on death row after being held guilty of Nirbhaya's gang-rape, torture and killing

A Delhi Court will soon pronounce its order on issuing death warrants against four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case. Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora said he will pronounce the order at 3.30 pm.

During the hearing, the prosecution said there was no application pending before any court or the President right now by any of the convicts and the review petition of all the convicts was dismissed by the Supreme Court.

While urging the court to issue the death warrants, the prosecution said, "In between issuance and execution of death warrants of the convicts want to file curative petitions they can do so."

The counsel for two of the convicts - Mukesh and Vinay Sharma - said they were in process of filing curative petition in the Supreme Court.

Four men, Pawan Gupta, Mukesh, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh are on death row after being held guilty of Nirbhaya's gang-rape, torture and killing on 16 December, 2012.

Nirbhaya, the 23-year-old medical student, was gang-raped on a moving bus, tortured with an iron rod and dumped by the roadside by six men. She died in hospital days later.

One of the six accused, a juvenile who was just short of 18 when the barbaric crime took place, was released after three years in a reform home. Another accused, Ram Singh, hanged himself in jail.

The other four are on death row.

The Supreme Court, last month, dismissed the last review petition challenging the death sentence, by the convict Akshay Kumar Singh.

With inputs from PTI