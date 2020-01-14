'Hanging Is A Small Punishment For Nirbhaya's Rapists': Women's Panel Head

Delhi women pannel chief Swati Maliwal said hanging of Nirbhaya's rapists will send out a strong message.

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday said hanging is a small punishment for Nirbhaya's rapists, even as the Supreme Court dismissed curative petitions filed by two of the four death row convicts in the 2012 gang rape and murder case.

"While committing such a heinous crime, these brutal people did not show any mercy, but now when they have been sentenced to death, they are scared for their lives. For such people, hanging is a small punishment. Their hanging will send out a strong message to those who have rapist mindset," Ms Maliwal tweeted in Hindi.