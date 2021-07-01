Nirav Modi's Sister Pays 17 Crores To Probe Agency After Turning Approver

Nirav Modi is wanted in Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case. (File)

Nirav Modi's sister Purvi Modi has paid Rs 17.5 crore from her London bank account to the Enforcement Directorate after she turned an approver in the Punjab National Bank fraud case, officials said today.

Purvi Modi and her husband Maiank Mehta were "granted pardon" in Rs 13,500 crore bank fraud after the probe agency supported their applications on January 4, officials said. The relief came as she agreed to help the probe agency in their investigation.

"On June 24, Purvi Modi intimated Enforcement Directorate that she had received the knowledge of one bank account in London, United Kingdom, in her name, which was opened at the behest of her brother Nirav Modi and that the funds did not belong to her," the Enforcement Directorate agency was quoted as saying in a statement by news agency PTI.

"As Purvi Modi was allowed tender of pardon on conditions of making full and true disclosure, she remitted an amount of $23,16,889 from her UK bank account to the bank account of the government of India, Directorate of Enforcement," the statement further read.

As per the conditions, she has to make "full and true disclosures of the information related to the case", officials added.

Diamond merchant Nirav Modi lost the first stage of his extradition appeal in the UK High Court last week. The court's decision came nearly two months after an order by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel over the fraud case.

India "will continue the efforts to pursue his early extradition to India to face justice," the Foreign Ministry said last week.

Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi had left India in the first week of January, 2018, weeks before the bank fraud was exposed.

While Nirav Modi is jailed in the UK, Mehul Choksi was recently detained in Dominica for illegal entry after what he described as an "abduction attempt". He had been staying in neighbouring Antigua and Barbuda since 2018 as a citizen.

(With inputs from PTI)