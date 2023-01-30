Niranjan Pujari To Be New Odisha Health Minister After Death Of Naba Das

Niranjan Pujari will replace Naba Das, who was assassinated on Jan 29. (File)

After the untimely death of Health and Family Welfare Minister of Odisha, Naba Das, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has allocated the Health and Family Welfare dept to Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, informed the Chief Minister's Office.

Lt Naba Das had been the Health and Family Welfare Minister of Odisha since 2019. He was a three-time MLA from the Jharsuguda constituency and was said to be an influential leader in the area.

Minister Naba Das was shot at in Brajarajnagar in the Jharsuguda district and succumbed to his bullet injuries in Bhubaneswar hospital on Sunday.

During the operation, it was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury.

"He was an asset for both the Govt and the party. His death is a great loss to the State of Odisha," Odisha Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Das was shot at by one police personnel near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district earlier today, following which he was critically injured.

A team of doctors led by Dr Debashish Nayak immediately attended to and operated on him.

On operating was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury, the officials said.

According to officials, the injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart. He was given urgent ICU care. But despite the best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep shock and distress over the unfortunate death of Minister Naba Das.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)