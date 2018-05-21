Nipah Virus Updates: 6 Dead In Kozhikode, Kerala On High Alert

Nipah infection symptoms: breathing trouble, brain inflammation, fever, headache, drowsiness, delirium



18:27 (IST) HD Kumaraswamy to NDTV's Sunil Prabhu: I will provide a stable government

Regarding two deputy chief ministers , I can only revert after speaking with the Congress leadership.

We will sort out our issues

They have promised to support me

I will take a decision on whether I will be sworn in alone or with the entire cabinet after my discussion with the Congress leadership 18:18 (IST) Symptoms of Nipah virus The incubation period for the virus ranges from 5 to 14 days and symptoms become visible after this. Symptoms include fever, head ache, fainting and nausea. In some cases, symptoms like choking, stomach pain, vomiting, fatigue and blurred vision could also be there.

18:10 (IST) Health Ministry reviews situation in Kerala

Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda along with Secretary Health reviewed the situation in Kerala in relation to the deaths which occurred because of the Nipah virus. Mr Nadda instructed the director of National Centre for Disease Control to visit the district and initiate required steps as warranted by the protocol in consultation with the state government.

18:08 (IST) The virus is transmitted through direct contact with infected bats, pigs, or from other NiV-infected people. Doctors advise that fruits strewn on the ground should not be eaten, for safety.

Six people have died in Kerala's Kozhikode due to the mysterious "Nipah virus". Kerala is on high alert and a 24-hour control room has been set up to monitor the situation. The central government has sent a team. Union Health Minister JP Nadda tweeted on Sunday that he had asked the chief of the central disease control body to visit the affected district and take steps. The Nipah virus or NiV infection has symptoms like breathing trouble, inflammation of the brain, fever, headache, drowsiness, disorientation and delirium. A patient can slip into coma within 48 hours.