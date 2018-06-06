After Relatives, Crematorium Refused, Kerala Doctor Performs Last Rites Of Nipah Affected

Secretion and excretion from a person who has died are considered equally infectious.

Going beyond the call of duty, a doctor performed the role of a pall bearer to conduct the last rites of some of those who lost their lives to the deadly Nipah virus.

With close relatives staying away due to fear of contracting Nipah, Dr R S Gopakumar, Health Officer of Kozhikode corporation, took the responsibility of handling 12 bodies, whose final journey was supervised by him.



"I was a pall bearer for 3 bodies and performed their last rites too," 41-year-old Gopakumar told PTI.



Nipah virus has claimed 17 lives -- 14 in Kozhikode and 3 in neighbouring Malappuram since its outbreak last month.



On Tuesday, state government had updated the toll to 17 after including the death of Mohammed Sabith, the first victim, whose samples had not been tested for Nipah.



Gopakumar said he performed the last rites of a 17-year-old boy who died of Nipah as his mother was in the isolation ward for suspected virus infection.



She could not even see her son for one last time and permitted Dr Gopakumar to perform the last rites.



"I was saddened that during his last journey there was none of his dear ones to perform last rites. I did not have to think twice.. and I decided to perform all Hindu rites for the boy as I wanted him to go on his final journey with all the dignity. It was my duty...," he said.

