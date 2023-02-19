How A Cop Helped Nikki Yadav's Partner Plan Her Murder, Hide Body

Nikki Yadav was allegedly murdered by her partner Sahil Gehlot with a charging cable.

A Delhi police constable is among the five arrested for involvement in the murder of a young woman whose body was found stashed in a restaurant fridge last week. Nikki Yadav was allegedly murdered by her partner Sahil Gehlot with a charging cable. Sahil's father, two cousins, and two friends helped him hatch the conspiracy and then hide the body in the fridge at the family's restaurant, police said. One of the accused, Sahil's cousin Naveen, is a constable in Delhi police.

Cops had yesterday revealed that Nikki Yadav was married to the accused since 2020. Sahil Gehlot's family did not approve of the relationship and wanted to get rid of Nikki Yadav so that he could marry another woman.

"On multiple occasions, the accused persons persuaded him to leave Nikki Yadav and get her out of the way. They kept putting pressure on him," a police officer told news agency PTI.

Sahil's family fixed his marriage with another woman in December 2022, and Nikki was kept in the dark.

Sahil Gehlot, 24, strangled Nikki Yadav with a charging cable on the day of his wedding to another woman after a three-hour fight over the issue. Sahil had hidden his plans to marry another woman from Nikki Yadav.

Sahil, along with the other accused had planned to murder Nikki Yadav before the wedding day. After the murder, the five arrested helped Sahil Gehlot stash the body in the fridge.

"They stuffed the body inside the fridge thinking that it will stay fresh and there would not be any foul smell. No one would be able to suspect or detect anything unusual since everyone would be busy with the wedding for at least three days and later they would dispose her body later," sources in the Delhi police said.

Police recovered the body of Nikki Yadav on Tuesday when many in the country were celebrating Valentine's Day.

This is the second murder of a young woman in Delhi allegedly by her live-in partner. Last year, Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawalla, who chopped her body into pieces and stored them in a fridge before disposing of them across the city, the police have said.