Nikki Yadav's Partner Plotted Murder With Help Of His Family, Friends: Cops

Nikki Yadav, 23, was allegedly strangled by her partner Sahil Gehlot with a charging cable.

Days after finding the body of a young Delhi woman inside a fridge at a restaurant, Delhi Police arrested her boyfriend's father for helping his son plan the murder. Nikki Yadav, 23, was allegedly strangled by her partner Sahil Gehlot with a charging cable. He then stuffed the body in a fridge at a restaurant owned by his family in the chilling re-run of last year's Aaftab Poonawalla and Shraddha Walkar case.

Police recovered the body of Nikki Yadav on Tuesday when many in the country were celebrating Valentine's Day.

"Delhi Police have arrested 5 people. Sahil Gehlot's father has also been arrested on the charges of helping him in the conspiracy," Special CP Ravinder Yadav told news agency ANI.

In another major disclosure, sources in the Delhi Police said that Sahil and Nikki got married in October 2020 at a Noida temple.

Cops said that Sahil's family did not approve of the relationship and also fixed his marriage with another girl.

Nikki never knew that her live-in partner was engaged to another woman. She found out a day before his wedding, police sources said.

During the investigation, police found CCTV footage of Nikki Yadav entering her rented home in south-west Delhi. In the video, dated February 9, she is alone.

Cops say that she was killed hours later by her partner.

Not far from the house, the couple fought inside a car for around three hours over Sahil marrying another woman.

As the fight escalated, Sahil strangled Nikki using a charging cable, the police said. He allegedly panicked and decided to hide the body in the freezer at his family's dhaba.

This is the second murder of a young woman in Delhi allegedly by her live-in partner. Last year, Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawalla, who chopped her body into pieces and stored them in a fridge before disposing of them across the city, the police have said.