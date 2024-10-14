Niira Radia Recounts When Ratan Tata's Dog Went Missing On Marine Drive

Ratan Tata was passionate about the welfare of abandoned pets.

Industrialist, philanthropist and dog lover, Ratan Tata, died at the age of 86 in Mumbai on October 10. Ratan Tata had a deep compassion for dogs and advocated for the welfare of stray animals. Speaking to NDTV Profit, Vaishnawi Communications Chairperson, Niira Radia, shared an anecdote about his love for dogs.

"I was at the guest house in Bombay and there were stray dogs we took care of. Ratan Tata asked me if I could look after his dog, who was a stray. Every day his driver would bring food for the dog (Jackie) and we would also feed him here at the guest house over some time, the dog became healthy as he had gained weight and had to be taken out for a walk," Ms Radia told NDTV Profit, adding, "One day, the driver took him to Marine Driver for a walk and Jackie just ran away and It was quite funny because four to five PR professionals wearing formals and ties were running on Marine Drive looking for a dog."

"I called Ratan and said Jackie left. He came out of the leash and ran away. We finally found the dog," she said.

Ms Radia shared Mr Tata's vision for India, his style of decision-making, the battle with West Bengal over the Nano plant and moving to Gujarat. She also spoke about how Ratan Tata handled failure and how he "cared so much for the people and wanted to work for them."

Ratan Tata's Love For Animals

The industrialist was passionate about the welfare of abandoned pets and ensuring their safety, particularly during the monsoon season, when stray dogs often seek shelter under cars.

At his funeral, his dog, 'Goa', came to pay his last respects to Mr Tata. There's a story behind why Mr Tata named the dog 'Goa'.

The caretaker of 'Goa' said, "He has been with us for the last 11 years. The security guards brought this dog from Goa when we went there for a picnic. Ratan Tata loved him a lot."

Mr Tata had a vision for the Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai (SAHM), a facility equipped with cutting-edge technology to care for animals. This initiative was close to his heart, and his efforts to provide quality care for animals highlighted his dedication to improving the lives of strays and pets alike.

The hospital opened in July and is a five-storey centre that can house almost 200 patients.