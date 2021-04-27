Night Curfew Imposed In Assam From Tonight Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases

The curfew will be in place till May 1, an order by the state authority said. (File)

A night curfew has been imposed in Assam from 8 pm to 5 am, starting today, to control the surge of the coronavirus cases.

"The COVID-19 situation in Assam has been reviewed... In view of the rapid increase in the number of active cases, it's felt that night curfew needs to be imposed in all districts of Assam, except for essential and emergency activities/services," an order by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said.

Barring a few exceptions, movement of individuals will not be allowed during the curfew period.

The order further stated there won't be any restrictions on the movement of people involved in essential services and commodities like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, meat and fish, fodder and medicines.

The state government has also ordered all market places and shops to shut by 6 pm, and face mask has been made compulsory for everyone.

The order further said that legal actions will be taken against any covid-norms violators under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and IPC.

Assam reported 15 fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 on Monday, while the total number of cases rose to 2,40,670 with 3,137 more people testing positive for the disease.