Night Curfew, Ban On Gatherings In States Ahead Of New Year: 10 Points

In Delhi, night curfew has been declared from 11 pm and 6 am. "No New Year celebratory events, congregations and gatherings at public places shall be permitted from 11 pm of December 31 to 6 am of January 1 and 11 pm of January 1 and 6 am of January 2," the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has declared. Traffic movement, however, will not be restricted.

Night curfew with similar hours has been announced in Mumbai also. Large gatherings have been banned, but there will be no restriction on visiting friends, relatives and public places in groups of four persons. The use of face masks and social distancing will remain mandatory, the Mumbai Police said, warning that drones will be used to keep watch.

In Bengaluru, prohibitory orders banning large gatherings will be imposed from noon today, the city police commissioner has said.

Chennai , too, has barred large gatherings, especially on beaches and roads. The hugely popular Marina beach, Elliot's beach and other beaches have been shut. Hotels and bars will have to shut by 10 pm. Hotels have been asked to verify credentials of visitors. Puducherry has permitted celebration on beaches with regular rules.

With Chennai registering one case of the new mutant virus, the state government will deploy 10,000 police personnel to ensure that restrictions are not violated. Besides, 945 people tested positive for Covid in the state on Wednesday, taking the number of active cases to 8615.

Bengal has called for peaceful, disciplined celebrations, saying extremes like night curfews "not perceived to be require". "No need for extreme steps but urge caution over new year celebrations... Best to maintain a careful middle path," the state's Chief Secretary has said.

In Chandigarh too, there will be no special restrictions. "Review meeting was held; No Night curfew in Chandigarh on the New Year Eve as there is a decline in Covid positive cases @DgpChdPolice to ensure the existing covid protocols, opening &closing of hotels, restaurants etc should be strictly enforced & the Parties be over in time," Lieutenant Governor VP Badnore has tweeted.

Night curfew will be in place in Punjab. The Amarinder Singh government has decided to lift it from January 1, and advised the public to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. Night curfew is in place today from 10 pm to 5 am in all cities and towns and hotels, restaurants, marriage palaces will be closed by 9.30 pm.The ceiling of 100 people and 250 people in all the indoor and outdoor social gatherings in the state will be applicable only till tonight.

On Monday, the Union Home Ministry had asked states to take proper measures to check any possible spike in infection during celebrations. "The number of Covid-19 active cases is declining steadily in the country for the last three-and-half months. Keeping in view the fresh surge of Covid-19 cases in Europe and Americas, there is still a need for maintaining comprehensive precaution and strict surveillance within our country," a top official wrote to the states.