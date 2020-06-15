Nigerian Man In Noida Kills Infant Daughter, Throws Body From Balcony: Police

The accused has been taken into custody, police said (Representational)

A Nigerian man, staying in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, was arrested after he allegedly killed his infant daughter and threw her body from their second-floor apartment on Monday, police said.

His wife, who filed a report with the police after the incident, claimed that the man was mentally troubled, officials said.

The couple, Ozioma Declan and Julie, was staying with their three-month-old daughter under Ecotech 3 Police Station limits, a senior officer said. "The local police station received information in the morning about a fight between the couple. A police team immediately reached the spot where the wife narrated the whole incident," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said.

"She told the police that her husband was mentally troubled. She said, her husband physically fought with her and smashed their daughter on the floor of the house, killing her on the spot. He then threw the body out from the balcony," Mr Chander said.

The accused was immediately taken into custody by the police, the officer said, adding that the wife's complete statement was also recorded.

A local representative of Nigeria has been called to discuss the matter and the FIR is currently in the process of being registered after which legal proceedings will be carried out, the DCP said.